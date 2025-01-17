Ange Postecoglou defends Tottenham’s lack of activity in transfer market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has defended Tottenham’s lack of activity in this month’s transfer window and insisted he knows how hard the club are working on reinforcements.

Spurs were able to sign goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky on January 5, but have failed to bring in any other players to bolster an injury-hit squad.

Tottenham have dropped to 14th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton amid a crippling list of absentees, which has contributed towards a horror run of form, but Postecoglou is fully aware of the work going on behind the scenes led by technical director Johan Lange.

Postecoglou said: “It is tricky as all clubs are finding and I guess traditionally it ramps up in that final week so we’re approaching there for all clubs.

“The club is working hard as it can and that’s all you can ask for. January’s not an easy month but I do know a lot of work is being done behind the scenes to try to get some reinforcements in.

“It’s not frustration. It would be frustration and disappointment if the club weren’t working hard, but they are. It’s an easy word to say but I know how hard the club have been working behind the scenes to get something done, but it’s not easy.

“You need agreement from three different parties. Sometimes, when you’re in our situation, other clubs realise that and try to make the most of it.

“That’s why I was delighted to get Toni in fairly early. That’s helped us for sure, but it’s not for the want of trying so I accept that and I’m not disappointed or frustrated.”

One player not coming to Tottenham is PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani, who Spurs registered an interest in but the French international is set to join Juventus on loan.

“We’ve been interested and were looking at a number of players, but did we get to the point where we thought he was coming to us? No,” Postecoglou explained.

A 2-1 loss at rivals Arsenal on Wednesday made it one win in nine league matches for Spurs since the start of December.

Tottenham are 11 points off sixth-placed Manchester City, but Postecoglou has no interest in discourse over whether they can still qualify for Europe.

He added: “I just don’t look at things like that. Ultimately we’ve got to win games of football and that starts on Sunday.

“Where we end up is going to be where we end up, whether that’s realising our goals, ambitions or falling short, then time will tell.”

Spurs will have Ben Davies back for the trip to Goodison Park, but Timo Werner is ruled out to make it seven players definitely unavailable, while Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson are doubts.