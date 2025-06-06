Ange Postecoglou proud of bringing ‘glory’ back to Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou says his overriding emotion is pride despite being sacked as Tottenham boss.

Postecoglou masterminded the club’s first trophy in 17 years when he guided Spurs to Europa League glory with a 1-0 win over Manchester United on May 21.

The long-awaited silverware came amid heightened speculation over his future, following a 17th-placed Premier League finish which represents Tottenham’s worst top-flight position since they were relegated in 1977.

The outpouring of affection that followed from fans flipped the narrative around Postecoglou’s future, with the Australian serenaded on multiple occasions at a subsequent trophy parade in front of an estimated 220,000 supporters.

Further chants in support of Postecoglou came in a final-day 4-1 loss to Brighton before several Spurs players backed him to stay, but Daniel Levy has dismissed the head coach who earned him much-craved silverware.

Postecoglou, via a statement from his agency CAA Base, said: “When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride.

“The opportunity to lead one of England’s historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.

“Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

“That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible.

“We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success. I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them.

“I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters. I know there were some difficult times but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed and that gave me all the motivation I needed to push on.

“It’s important to acknowledge the hard working people at Spurs who gave me encouragement on a daily basis.

“And finally, I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years. A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special.

“We are forever connected. Audere est Facere. Ange.”