We’re fortunate to have him – Ange Postecoglou hails ‘fantastic’ Archie Gray

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou lauded Archie Gray’s recent form after the “fantastic” 18-year-old helped injury-hit Tottenham end their winless league run with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday.

England Under-21 international Gray kept prolific Bees duo Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, who between them have scored 25 Premier League goals this season, quiet as Spurs claimed their first top-flight victory in eight matches.

It was Gray’s second game in quick succession after playing 90 minutes in Tottenham’s 3-0 Europa League win over Elfsborg on Thursday, and boss Postecoglou was quick to highlight the versatile teenager’s performances in the midst of the club’s injury crisis.

“It goes under the radar but the job Archie Gray’s doing is ridiculous,” Postecoglou said about the summer signing from Leeds, who is a midfielder by trade but has been playing in defence.

“He’s 18-years-old and has never played centre-back before and he’s playing in the Premier League and Europe every game. It’s just incredible and Ben (Davies) has also been brilliant.”

Tottenham have been short of centre-back options this season with Micky van de Ven only just returning from injury and Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin sidelined.

The injury pile-up has seen Gray change position in a bid for Spurs to add numbers at the back.

It remains to be seen how much the youngster will be utilised in defence going forward, with Spurs having signed Kevin Danso on loan with an obligation to buy from Ligue 1 side Lens, but Postecoglou is hugely impressed by what he has seen so far.

It goes under the radar but the job Archie Gray's doing is ridiculous Ange Postecoglou on Archie Gray

When asked if Gray has a future at centre-back, Postecoglou said: “Who knows? You can’t lose sight of the fact he’s never played there before.

“I just think he’s a fantastic player. I’m so pleased he’s at this football club. He’s a fantastic kid as well. He just wants to learn, no task is too much for him, he tackles everything with a real kind of calmness, that belies his years.

“He wants to learn, he wants to get better. We are just very, very fortunate to have him at our football club. Whatever position he ends up playing, he’s going to be outstanding. He has that attitude of wanting to improve, wanting to get better. He’s already set a high benchmark.

“There aren’t many 18-year-olds who you could throw into the Premier League, play out of position in such an important area of the park, and handle it the way he has. Just brilliant.”

Tottenham took the lead at Gtech Community Stadium when Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt turned the ball into his own net in the 29th minute before substitute Pape Sarr got on the end of skipper Son-Heung min’s pass to poke home the second goal late on.

Brentford had chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but were unable to take advantage on a day where their forwards lacked a cutting edge.

“We created more than enough to score at least one goal,” manager Thomas Frank said.

“It would have been a different game – that’s frustrating because it’s such small things that decide a match.”