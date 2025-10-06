Pressure mounting on Ange Postecoglou after winless Forest start
Damian Spellman
Monday 06 October 2025 07:41 EDTComments
- Ange Postecoglou's future as Nottingham Forest manager is under intense speculation following a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Newcastle.
- The loss means Postecoglou has failed to secure a win in his first seven games since taking over at the City Ground.
- Despite rumours of impending talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis, Postecoglou remained defiant, stating he thrives on challenges and fights.
- Postecoglou criticised the referee's decision not to award a foul in the build-up to Newcastle's opening goal by Bruno Guimaraes.
- Newcastle secured their victory with a second goal from a Nick Woltemade penalty, a result that pleased head coach Eddie Howe.
