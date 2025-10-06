Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Pressure mounting on Ange Postecoglou after winless Forest start

Damian Spellman
Monday 06 October 2025 07:41 EDT
Postecoglou to implement 'Angeball' after Forest lose to Arsenal
  • Ange Postecoglou's future as Nottingham Forest manager is under intense speculation following a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Newcastle.
  • The loss means Postecoglou has failed to secure a win in his first seven games since taking over at the City Ground.
  • Despite rumours of impending talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis, Postecoglou remained defiant, stating he thrives on challenges and fights.
  • Postecoglou criticised the referee's decision not to award a foul in the build-up to Newcastle's opening goal by Bruno Guimaraes.
  • Newcastle secured their victory with a second goal from a Nick Woltemade penalty, a result that pleased head coach Eddie Howe.
