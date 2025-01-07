Cup win in adversity could be springboard for Tottenham – Ange Postecoglou

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou believes lifting the Carabao Cup at a time when Tottenham are stricken by injuries could be a springboard to greater prizes.

Spurs sit 12th in the Premier League and have not won a match in any competition since the 4-3 victory over Manchester United on December 19 that set up Wednesday’s semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

Postecoglou has traditionally viewed league form as the best barometer of his team’s progress but with 10 players out injured and Pape Sarr and James Maddison serving suspensions against Arne Slot’s side, he believes something special could be forged in adversity.

“We’re having a tough season. Our league form is really poor and we need to improve,” he said.

“But we are in a semi-final of a competition and with the group of players we’ve got at the moment, if we can achieve something where they are in their careers, it sets you up really well for what we’re trying to build here. I think it does.

“It’s not the be-all and end-all, as I’ve said many times. But if we get to a final and win a trophy, we’ll look back on this period of where we are as a small group of players having to rise above and beyond to get there. That will be as worthy of the achievement as actually winning it.”

Tottenham enter the showdown in north London buoyed by the knowledge that Son Heung-min will remain at the club until at least the summer of 2026 after activating an option to extend his contract.

The South Korea forward is an influential player for Spurs, scoring 169 goals in 431 appearances, but Postecoglou insists there is no rush to discuss his longer-term future.

“It’s not something that needs to be forced one way or another,” he said.

“When you’ve got a player like Sonny who has such a standing at a club – and I know how highly the club regards him and how much he loves the club – I just think it’ll all happen mutually.

“I don’t think the club will be in a position of trying to force anything or Sonny would try and force anything.

“There is enough respect and credit between both parties that those kind of discussions will happen naturally and I think will come to a conclusion that everyone is happy with.”

Affected by a hamstring injury, Son has struggled to find his best form this season with his record of five goals and six assists below his usual output.

A month ago Postecoglou stated that it is dangerous to write off the 32-year-old, comparing his situation to Liverpool’s outstanding Mohamed Salah when he was struggling for form.

Returning to the theme, Postecoglou said: “Mo is an unbelievable player but he’s playing in a fantastic team that are flying at the moment.

“I’d hazard to say that if you put Sonny in Liverpool’s team, I reckon his goalscoring return would be decent.

“It’s hard for our players at the moment, they’re trying awfully hard to be the best they can be.

“But when we’re at our best, I still think you’ll see Sonny’s return, in terms of his ability to score goals and be really effective for us. I don’t think that’s diminished at all.”