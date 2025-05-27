James Maddison backs Ange Postecoglou amid speculation over Spurs boss’ future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Maddison threw his weight behind “winner” Ange Postecoglou as speculation over the Tottenham boss’ future continued.

The 28-year-old midfielder backed his head coach after seeing his qualities at close hand as he inspired his side to Europa League glory courtesy of a 1-0 final victory over Premier League rivals Manchester United in Bilbao.

Speaking at his invitational charity golf event at the Centurion Club, Maddison told Sky Sports: “He’s a man who’s always had success and to be fair, his biggest strength is his self-belief in what he does and that feeds off on to us and that’s been installed into us in Europe this year.

“In all the away games and even in all the ones early in the group stages and the round of 16 – we had a really bad performance away at AZ Alkmaar, and he went heavy on us because you just know he’s a winner, and then we turned it around second leg and we’re in the quarters.

“Every step, we got closer and closer and we believed more and more and now we’re winners and no one can ever take that away from him.”

Maddison added: “He’s been brilliant. Even at the start of the season saying, ‘I don’t usually win things, I always win things’, it’s one of them.

“We knew that would create a big uproar in the media with you lot never shutting up about it. To be fair, never once did I stop believing that he meant that.”

Postecoglou admitted he has found it “weird” that he was under pressure after ending the club’s 17-year wait for a trophy, although a 17th-placed league finish prompted questions, despite his admission that he turned his focus to Europe as the campaign progressed.

However, he also received support from midfielders Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray at the same event.

Asked if he wanted him to stay, Bergvall said: “A hundred per cent, I think he’s done a great job.

“It’s not been easy for any of us, especially because of all the injuries, but as he said, he always wins things in his second year and that’s true.”

Gray was equally unequivocal when asked if Postecoglou deserved another season at the helm.

He said: “Yes, definitely. It’s been a great season this year and it’s been a roller coaster of a season as well, not just at the end.

“We’ve obviously had some really tough times and we stuck together. He’s big on things like family and I think the main thing that helped us get to the final and win the final is our morals of what we’re like as a team.

“Like I said, family is our main thing. We believe in each other and it’s like brothers going out there on the pitch in the final and we just fought for each other.”