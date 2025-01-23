Ange Postecoglou praises Tottenham captain Son Heung-min after win at Hoffenheim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed a captain’s display from Son Heung-min after a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim before he revealed the club’s latest injury blow, with Dominic Solanke ruled out until March.

A brace from Son in Germany fired Spurs to a much-needed victory after a run of five defeats from their previous eight matches.

Postecoglou was without 14 players for the Europa League clash due to a combination of injuries and ineligibility, with Solanke one of those sidelined after he sustained a knee issue in training last Saturday.

Asked how long the £65million forward would be out, Postecoglou admitted: “With Dom, the information now is that we are looking at around the six-week mark.

“No surgery. Maybe we can get him back a little bit earlier, just see how he progresses, but at this stage it’s saying around six weeks.”

While Postecoglou was able to hand the recently fit-again Richarlison his first start since October, Solanke’s prolonged absence is a hammer blow, especially with crucial Carabao Cup and FA Cup fixtures to come in February.

A precious victory away to Hoffenheim does mean Tottenham should avoid the prospect of more fixtures in February, with a top-eight finish in the Europa League almost secured, which would send them directly through to the last-16 phase in March.

Vice-captain James Maddison was the first of Postecoglou’s senior figures to step up with a third-minute opener before the England playmaker played in Son to fire home via a deflection after 22 minutes.

Hoffenheim rallied and reduced the deficit in the 68th-minute through Anton Stach, but Son seemed to ensure there would be no dramatic finale with a fine finish nine minutes later.

I could not speak highly enough of the players carrying us through Ange Postecoglou

David Mokwa’s 88th-minute header did make Tottenham sweat before they sealed a fourth triumph in Europe with five teenagers on the pitch at full-time after academy graduates Mikey Moore, Callum Olusesi and Will Lankshear were sent on to join starting duo Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

“I thought Sonny led from the front tonight with his football but also with his general actions and most importantly the goals,” Postecoglou said.

“Look, we are all copping stick at the moment. That is the nature of the beast. What we do, as footballers and managers, we are all in the firing line at the moment. Whether it is warranted or not, you have to stand up and reply to it in the proper way. I thought he did that tonight.

“I thought Madders was outstanding tonight. These players are exhausted, mate. They are professional footballers who are just 24/7 trying to recover right now. All of them. They are giving everything.

“It should not be dismissed that I had five teenagers. We are a Premier League outfit playing in an away game in Europe and we had five teenagers out there.

“It is pretty much unheard of in an important game, not a dead rubber and that goes to show the load these guys are willing to take on themselves without making excuses.

“I could not speak highly enough of the players carrying us through. They will get some help hopefully soon with some players coming back.

“We are in a real good position in Europe. Get to the knockout rounds home and away, get our players back and we will back ourselves against anyone.”