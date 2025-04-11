Ange Postecoglou confident mole providing Tottenham leaks not one of his players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has an idea of who continues to leak information inside Tottenham but says it is not any of his players.

The Spurs boss revealed there is a potential mole at the club on Friday after social-media speculation a day earlier about Wilson Odobert being sidelined with an injury.

Odobert was actually an unused substitute during Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, but the latest leaking of information at Tottenham prompted Postecoglou to go public with his grievances on the issue before Sunday’s trip to Wolves.

Postecoglou said: “It’s been going on for a while. It started last year. We thought we had nipped it in the bud but it’s still consistently coming out at different times.

“You try to keep the circle of information pretty tight. I don’t understand why people would do it, especially if they’re so-called in our camp because I don’t know how it’s helpful to us. It certainly doesn’t seem to be helpful to us.

“It’s not agents. Definitely not agents. The stuff that is coming out is pretty specific. The language used is not used by agents.

“It’s definitely not the players.

“Look, I’ve always said, especially with medical information, I’m really, really careful.

“Even though we’re in the world of football and I know everyone thinks these things should be carte blanche in terms of information flow, I’m still very respectful in terms of medical records and how much information we actually give on certain things.

“Sometimes players don’t want that information disclosed, it’s as simple as that. The fact that it is getting out is unacceptable, from a club perspective, because it doesn’t help us and from an individual’s perspective because it doesn’t help him.

“As a club, I just think, I’ve got enough challenges out there without adding more to ours.

“We’ll deal with it internally. Like you deal with anything. You do the right thing and deal with it.

“It’s always in football. In various ways, but certainly not as consistent as this. Usually when you address it the first time, key people understand, but this one seems to be consistent.”

The Australian, who joked he had turned into fictional character Jack Reacher to suss out the source of the leak, did explain his desire to stamp it out centred around changing the culture at Tottenham, who have not won a trophy since 2008 but remain in contention for Europa League success.

“There’s always a bit of detective work in football management. I think it’s a cultural thing. I’m big on creating a culture of success and I don’t think successful organisations behave in that manner,” Postecoglou added.

“That’s the bit that we’re constantly, not just me, but the other people in the club are trying to change and trying to get the club to a place where there is a real strong mentality and identity of who we are and protect that.

“If you have people giving out sensitive information, particularly on the medical front or the tactical front, then you need to address it.”