Fans line streets as Tottenham celebrate Europa League success

Tottenham’s Europa League heroes were serenaded by thousands of fans as the club’s open-top bus parade started at Edmonton Green.

Two days after Brennan Johnson’s 42nd-minute winner in Bilbao fired Spurs to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United, the players to end a 17-year trophy drought were back in north London.

A white double-decker bus with “Europa League winners” written across the front was stationary for a lengthy period of time before it started to move down the High Road at 5.30pm to chants of “glory, glory Tottenham Hotspur” from supporters young and old.

An estimated 150,000 fans were expected to swarm on areas around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a parade expected to last around 90 minutes and that will see the bus pass by the club’s 62,850-seater venue.

This is Spurs’ first trophy parade since a 1991 FA Cup win and club greats were on hand to reflect on the achievements of the class of ’25 before the team bus started to slowly move down the High Road.

Graham Roberts scored a crucial goal the last time Tottenham claimed European success in the 1984 UEFA Cup and backed Ange Postecoglou’s side to chase more silverware now.

Roberts said: “This will give them belief now. All that pressure that was there, that’s gone.

“We have to strengthen our squad, but I think we have a great bunch of boys.

“They love Ange, they went round him, they cuddled him, they wanted him in the photos. The team spirit is there.

“We’ll get more now, the rest will come. Wednesday was one of the greatest nights. I had tears in my eyes.

“We were in the fan park, me and Ledley (King). The fans were magnificent. They deserve it. I just hope we get a team on the pitch on Sunday.”

Defender Micky van de Ven said: “Unbelievable man. Yeah I slept a little bit (in the last 48 hours).

“Emotional, so emotional. The season we’ve had, it was so difficult, but we got the trophy and we’re so happy. I’m so proud of the boys.

“If you experience this, you want to do it over and over again. We’re going to try to do the same beautiful things next season.”