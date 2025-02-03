Mathys Tel set to join Tottenham from Bayern Munich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel has performed a U-turn and is set to join Tottenham after rejecting a move three days ago, the PA news agency understands.

The 19-year-old, who was also attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, turned down the opportunity to move to Spurs on Friday after a £50.2million deal was agreed with the Bundesliga leaders.

However, he has had a change of heart over the weekend, with reports in Germany claiming the French forward wants to consider his longer-term future and so is more open to a temporary move.

His arrival would be a further boost for under-pressure manager Ange Postecoglou, who added a much-needed centre-back in Lens’ Kevin Danso on Sunday.

If international clearance and a work permit arrive in time, Tel could be available for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield, in which they hold a 1-0 lead.

North London rivals Arsenal could still be in the market for a striker, having had a bid turned down for England striker Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, who improved their attacking options with a loan move for Paris St Germain’s Marco Asensio.

Striker Evan Ferguson has reunited with former Brighton boss Graham Potter after moving on loan to West Ham, who have James Ward-Prowse back in the ranks after his loan at Nottingham Forest was cancelled.

The Seagulls have signed 19-year-old Stefanos Tzimas from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg for a reported £20m and loaned him back for the remainder of the season.

Manchester City continue to be linked with defender Andrea Cambiaso and their former midfielder Douglas Luiz, who are both at Juventus, and Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

Juve are on the verge of signing Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly, while Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is to join Standard Liege on loan, PA understands.

Championship promotion contenders Burnley pulled off a coup in signing forward Marcus Edwards on loan from Sporting Lisbon, while letting defender John Egan to join Hull on an 18-month deal.

Middlesbrough have signed Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior on loan, although they were unsuccessful with a move to bring in Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton on a permanent deal as it is understood they could not get close to the Reds’ valuation for the 22-year-old.

Striker Lasse Nordas became struggling Luton’s eighth signing of the window, subject to international clearance and work permit, after joining from Norwegian side Tromso for an undisclosed fee, Millwall have paid an undisclosed fee to capture 21-year-old winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey from Brighton and Swansea brought in Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien on loan.