Andy Robertson relieved and honoured to lead Scotland to World Cup

An emotional Andy Robertson expressed his relief after meeting his own high expectations and responsibilities of leading Scotland back to the World Cup.

The Liverpool left-back has long held that dream but it became his main driver in the summer when it appeared he would have a fight on to retain his place in his club side and given the 2026 tournament could well be his last chance.

After Tuesday’s dramatic win over Denmark, Robertson is set to emulate Colin Hendry, Roy Aitken, Graeme Souness, Bruce Rioch, Billy Bremner, Tommy Younger and Willie Cunningham and lead Scotland on the biggest stage.

The realities of the task ahead will start to sink in as Robertson comprehends the enormity of Scotland’s 4-2 triumph over the Danes, which came courtesy of brilliant stoppage-time strikes from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean.

“It’ll be right up there with the best nights of my life,” the 31-year-old said. “To take this country to the World Cup is the hugest of honours.

“We had the belief, we had that feeling that it was going to be a special night and thankfully we delivered on that, on that promise we made ourselves.

“The last five to 10 minutes was just absolutely mental. I don’t remember much of it but the final whistle is one of the biggest reliefs, one of the biggest emotions I’ve ever had on a football pitch.

“Now everyone can get excited to go to the World Cup. It’s mad to even say that. My whole generation probably doesn’t really remember it.

“The fact that now we get to take our country to the World Cup, it’ll be one of the proudest things I’ve ever done in my career.

“As captain, I kind of put that pressure on myself at the start. I wanted to take this country to major tournaments. Very fortunate to qualify for two Euros but the World Cup’s a step up from that, let’s not kid ourselves on. The fact that we’ve achieved that is just unbelievable.”

The former Queen’s Park, Dundee United and Hull player has taken the responsibility on his shoulders during his 90-cap international career.

“I’ve felt it,” he said. “Probably this one, I felt it a bit more in terms of the age I’m getting. Obviously, the next time the World Cup comes around I’m 36. I don’t know where that will leave me.

“So I put a lot of pressure on myself this September, October, November. That was the whole motivation during pre-season and during the summer, to get myself in the best possible shape.

“Obviously, things changed at club level but I knew things wouldn’t change at national team level. I just wanted to produce. I hope I’ve done that. I hope the manager believes that I’ve done that, the fans believe I’ve done that.

“The fact that now we’re being successful, these lads deserve everything they get. They’re the best bunch. It’s such an honour to be their captain, but I’m just delighted for them.

“Forget about myself, I’m just so delighted for all of them and all the families.”