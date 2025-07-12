Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Goalkeeper Andre Onana ruled out of Man Utd’s pre-season United States tour

The 29-year-old Cameroon international has responded well to initial treatment and will join his team-mates on the flight to America later this month.

Ian Parker
Saturday 12 July 2025 13:24 EDT
Andre Onana will sit out Manchester United’s pre-season fixtures in the United States with a hamstring injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Andre Onana will sit out Manchester United’s pre-season fixtures in the United States with a hamstring injury (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been ruled out of playing in the club’s pre-season tour of the United States with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international has responded well to initial treatment and will join his team-mates on the flight to America later this month, but he will focus on recovery and will not feature in the Premier League Summer Series.

Altay Bayindir, 27, is expected to deputise during United’s pre-season campaign, which begins with a match against Leeds in Stockholm on July 19 before they head to the US to face West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton in a tournament that takes place from July 27 to August 3.

United’s final pre-season friendly will be a match against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9 before they begin the Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal on August 17.

Veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 39, signed a new one-year deal to remain with United earlier this week.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in