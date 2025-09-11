Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andre Onana has left Manchester United to join Trabzonspor on loan for the rest of the season.

The Turkish club will pay all of the Cameroonian goalkeeper’s wages but they have no option or obligation to buy him.

Onana, who cost United a fee rising to £47.2m when he joined from Internazionale two years ago, was allowed to leave after Ruben Amorim brought in goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Antwerp for £18.1m on deadline day.

Onana was signed for United by his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, becoming the third most expensive goalkeeper in history then.

He had helped Inter reach the 2023 Champions League final in his only season at San Siro but his two years at United were marred by a series of errors.

Onana was United’s first-choice goalkeeper for the last two seasons but was omitted from the side in the Premier League by Amorim in August, playing only in the Carabao Cup, where he was at fault for a goal in the exit to League Two Grimsby.

He becomes the fifth senior player to leave in the last two weeks after Alejandro Garnacho and Antony were sold to Chelsea and Real Betis respectively while Jadon Sancho joined Aston Villa and Rasmus Hojlund moved to Napoli on loan.