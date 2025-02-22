Andoni Iraola claims VAR replays were misleading in 10-man Bournemouth’s defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola criticised the VAR process that led to defender Illia Zabarnyi’s 31st-minute red card as his side lost 1-0 to Wolves to miss the chance to go fourth in the Premier League.

Referee Michael Salisbury was called pitchside at the Vitality Stadium to review Zabarnyi’s tackle on Rayan Ait-Nouri and deemed it amounted to serious foul play, leaving the home side to play almost an hour with 10 men.

Wolves scored their winner five minutes later, Matheus Cunha netting his 13th league goal of the season to move his team five points clear of the relegation zone after Dean Huijsen failed to deal with Marshall Munetsi’s cross.

Iraola, whose side lost for only the second time in 14 league matches, appeared to suggest the referee had been misleadingly shown replays that made Zabarnyi’s challenge look worse than it was.

The defender was initially shown a yellow card for the tackle, in which he won the ball but clearly left his studs high on the ankle of Ait-Nouri.

“I don’t understand the process and the consequences of the red card,” said Iraola.

“The process, the referee sees it live at normal speed, in the perfect spot. He takes the decision of a foul and a yellow card. The VAR to intervene has to be clear and obvious.

“I think everyone who has played football knows that (Zabarnyi) goes on the floor, and after touching the ball he slips, and there is a kick to the Wolves player.

“When I’ve seen that the VAR takes the decision, if there are six angles, instead of showing the six they show the worst angle, because from five angles you think it’s a yellow card. From one angle you think it’s a red card.

“In slow motion, stopping in the worst moment they have taken the decision. The referee didn’t have any other chance but to show the red card.”

The decision prompted a wave of discontent from home supporters who jeered the officials for the remainder of the match, though the team looked to ride the wave of their indignation and almost took the lead moments later when Dango Ouattara drew an excellent near-post stop from Jose Sa.

Kepa Arrizabalaga in Bournemouth’s goal earlier produced two fine saves of his own, first from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s rebound after Nelson Semedo had hit a post, then diving full-stretch to turn away Cunha’s curling effort.

They would later make their numerical advantage pay. Joao Gomes knocked a short pass back to Munetsi who swung over a cross that bamboozled Huijsen, attempting to clear with his head when his foot might have served, and allowed the ball to reach Cunha in space who swept it high into the net.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said: “It’s not easy to come here and get points. I came with a spirit to get these three points.

“I’m happy because the team had emotional balance. What happens a lot of times, when a team starts to play with one more player they can start to lose balance and positional play, and the other team scores. Today we kept our balance.

“I’m happy. Three points and we deserved it. I think I deserve a pint.”