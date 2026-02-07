Andoni Iraola: ‘Over-achieving’ Aston Villa will find it difficult to win title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola cast doubt on “over-achieving” Aston Villa’s chances of winning the Premier League title after the sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Nineteen-year-old recent Cherries arrival Rayan cancelled out Morgan Rogers’ first-half opener with his maiden goal in English football 10 minutes after the break, but Bournemouth were otherwise unable to make numerous chances count on a seven-save afternoon for Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Visiting boss Unai Emery seemed to agree with his counterpart’s assessment, pointing to a Premier League table topped by Arsenal, whose victory over Sunderland moved the Gunners nine points clear of both Manchester City – who have played one game fewer – and the Villans.

Iraola said: “I think (winning the title) is very difficult for them because I don’t think it’s one of their goals.

“You know, they are probably over-achieving. They are doing so, so well, and I think Arsenal and City are the ones that everyone thinks that they are going to be there at the end.

“But you never know in football because they are a team that plays also very well, and they are very efficient. That at the end is what matters.”

Bournemouth outshot Villa 20-7 and had nine shots on target to the visitors’ two, but it was Emery’s side who struck first when Rogers rifled home against the run of play in the 22nd minute.

Rayan, who signed a five-and-a-half year deal with Bournemouth in January, clipped the crossbar with a first-half effort before opening his Premier League and Cherries account with the equaliser 10 minutes after the break.

Iraola added: “I think we were the better team. Clearly, I think we deserved the win but there is a reason why (Villa) are so good.

“When they play very well they win, and when they don’t, or when you are better than them, they find a way to get the result.”

Emery was emphatic in declaring it a “fantastic point” for Villa, adding: “We must feel very good. We must feel with 47 points very good, because now I can speak in front of you, you were telling us, me, you are a contender to win the Premier League.

“Ok, and now, after two months ago, everything I told you two months ago makes sense. Why? Because the Premier League is a fantastic league, a very difficult league, and we must compete, being a huge, huge commitment in everything to get it.”

But pressed on his side’s chances and, when presented with Arsenal’s result, Emery was pointed in his reply.

“How many points do they have?” he asked, and when reminded of Arsenal’s tally, added: “Now, the contender for the title should be City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Liverpool.

“Why? Find the information.”