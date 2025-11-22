Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola salutes goal-scorer Enes Unal after injury battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola paid tribute to Enes Unal after the Turkish forward bounced back from his injury nightmare by snatching a point against West Ham.

Unal was making only his second substitute appearance since recovering from a second ACL injury he suffered in January.

A minute after coming on, the 28-year-old lashed in Bournemouth’s equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw.

“Everyone is so happy and so pleased when these things happen,” said Cherries boss Iraola.

“Ten months fighting almost alone, with the physios, but you have been through difficult moments with a small pain, with the knee swelling and you start and then you have to stop.

“Also, as it’s a second ACL in the same knee, it’s a process he knows very well.

“Everyone was so happy for him because if we can put him close to the box Enes a great finisher.

“Also he had a chance to score a third one. He didn’t score, but we are very happy because in a moment where we’ve lost important offensive players, to recover Enes is good.”

West Ham led 2-0 through a first-half Callum Wilson brace on his first appearance at Bournemouth since he left to join Newcastle in 2020.

Bournemouth were thrown a lifeline when Max Kilman slid in and scooped the ball away from Evanilson with his arm.

Iraola insisted after the Hammers defender should have been sent off but had to be content with a penalty which Marcus Tavernier converted.

Unal then equalised with a superb turn and shot before Tavernier lifted a glorious chance to win it over the crossbar at the death.

“I think we’ve been much better than West Ham,” added Iraola. “I think even in the first half we conceded two goals, but we were not worse than West Ham.

“Now because you’re losing 2-0 they will say, ‘No, first half is for West Ham’. No, first half we’ve been better than West Ham, but we conceded two goals that we shouldn’t have conceded.

“But in the second half we’ve been miles better than West Ham and we had so many chances that for us it’s a bad point.”

For West Ham it is now three matches without defeat and an escape from the relegation zone, but a first away win under boss Nuno Espirito Santo eluded them again.

“We managed to achieve a barrier at the London Stadium, we achieved a win. Now let’s try to improve our away form,” he said.

“Today was a good chance. You can look, OK, it slipped away from our hands. But I’m positive because the effort of the players was there.

“We were punished the same way we punished Bournemouth, they punished us. And it’s very tough.”