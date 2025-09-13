Andoni Iraola will not let Bournemouth’s lofty position go to his head

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is refusing to get too carried away by the Cherries’ start to the season after they beat Brighton 2-1.

Alex Scott’s first Premier League goal since December 2023 and a second-half Antoine Semenyo penalty helped the Cherries to a third successive victory, which sees them join pacesetters Arsenal and Liverpool on nine points.

However, Iraola said: “I am very pleased with the three points because I think it was a difficult game.

“We started really well and played a very good first half but the momentum changed a little bit at the beginning of the second half when they scored.

“Once we went 2-1 up we finished the game really well.”

He continued: “It is super, super early in the season and I just value the nine points that we have.

“We have only played four games and we have been winning by small margins.

“Sometimes we are going to play the same way, not get it right and not take the points.”

Semenyo’s brilliant take teed up Scott to slot in the opener from outside the penalty area in the 18th minute, before Kaoru Mitoma headed in Yankuba Minteh’s cross three minutes into the second half to draw Brighton level.

However, Semenyo had the final say, scoring from the spot in the 61st minute after Evanilson had been clumsily brought down by Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Iraola picked out matchwinner Semenyo for special praise.

The Spaniard said: “Antoine had a really strong pre-season and we ask a lot from him offensively and in the duels defensively.

“Today we used him at the end as a number nine and on both wings.

“We’re trying to mix it up a little bit with him, but he is giving a very good level.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hinted he felt play should have been stopped in the build-up to Bournemouth’s first goal for a foul by Semenyo on Maxim De Cuyper that led to the Belgian hobbling off.

Hurzeler said: “Overall we played well. We came back after a tough start. In the end small margins made a difference and in some moments we didn’t make the right decision.

“I don’t have a complaint about the penalty but there were a lot of other decisions.

“I think everyone saw the first goal so everyone can make their own opinion. That is everything I can say to that.

“We win together, we lose together, so we have to show the right reaction again. We have to stand up again and that’s what we have done in the past, so that’s we have to do in the future.

“It’s always about the way you react. You can fall but you have to stand up.”