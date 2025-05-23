Ancelotti speaks out on his future ahead of Real Madrid departure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes he has no desire to coach another club in the future after his departure from the Spanish giants at the end of the season.

The 65-year-old Italian, whose illustrious career has included spells at Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Chelsea, is set to take the helm of the Brazilian national team.

Ancelotti's second tenure at Real Madrid has been marked by significant success, adding to his already impressive collection of trophies.

During his four years in charge, he led the team to three Champions League titles, two La Liga crowns, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, two Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and one Intercontinental Cup.

However, this season has seen Real Madrid failing to secure any silverware. Despite this, Ancelotti's legacy at the club remains firmly cemented.

When asked if he would like to return to Real after his Brazil tenure ends, the Italian manager said: "These are things I don't know.

"I don't feel like coaching another club, or I didn't, after Madrid. That's what I've said and I maintain. In the future... I don't know. But the most immediate thing is to do well with Brazil.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to not betray Madrid with any other club and to go to the national team with the most history, the five-time champions. It's a great challenge, but I love being able to prepare for a World Cup with Brazil."

open image in gallery Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League a record five times ( Nick Potts/PA )

Media reports have linked former Real midfielder Xabi Alonso as his replacement, with the Spaniard leaving German club Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season but Ancelotti said he had no advice for his former player.

"Everyone has their own methodology, but let him enjoy Madrid. Xabi Alonso will be the first and I wish him all the luck in the world," Ancelotti said when asked what advice he has for future Madrid coaches.

"He has the quality to coach Madrid. Let him enjoy it."

Second-placed Real host 11th-placed Real Sociedad on Saturday in their final game of the season.

The match will also mark the final game of Croatian midfielder Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.

open image in gallery Luka Modric will also leave Real Madrid at the end of the season ( Getty Images )

The 39-year-old Modric, the club's most decorated player and the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, will leave Madrid after the Club World Cup.

"I get emotional very quickly. It's going to be an emotional day. If I start crying, there's no problem," Ancelotti said.

"It will be nice and I share it with Modric... who has been a spectacular support in this stage at Madrid. Someone fantastic, a legend. To say goodbye with him will be nice."