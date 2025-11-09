Aston Villa hammer below-par Bournemouth 4-0 to end goalscoring woes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa cruised to a fourth straight home Premier League victory brushing Bournemouth aside 4-0 at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side had only scored nine goals in the league coming into the match but put their goalscoring woes to bed to dispatch Andoni Iraola’s below-par Cherries with ease.

Emiliano Buendia’s sublime free-kick put them on track for a fifth win from six before Amadou Onana’s cracker from range doubled their lead.

Villa had to withstand a spell of Bournemouth pressure but Emiliano Martinez produced a string of fine saves to keep their lead intact, including a one-handed stop to deny denied Antoine Semenyo from the penaly spot after Morgan Rogers handled.

Villa then made the match safe as substitutes Ross Barkley and Donyell Malen struck to wrap up victory and deliver a first four-goal haul of the campaign.

Boubacar Kamara’s ball over the top of the Bournemouth defence caused a problem when Matty Cash latched on and lifted the ball over Djordje Petrovic but the Bournemouth keeper was able to parry away.

Petrovic was called into action again following a fast Villa start, Kamara’s effort from distance needed to be put behind for a corner.

Onana sloppily gave possession away to Alex Scott who was brought down by Kamara. But Marcus Tavernier blasted high and wide from the free-kick.

Villa made them pay from an identical position down the other end after Rogers was taken down by Alex Jimenez outside the box.

Buendia stepped up and dipped a beautiful free-kick over the wall which sailed past the onlooking Petrovic and into the net.

Villa were producing some high quality stuff and Bournemouth were in danger of going two behind when Watkins forced a point blank save from Petrovic.

Villa were not to be denied a second just over a minute later though. Rogers produced some neat footwork down the left and rolled it to Onana who was waiting outside the box to slam his shot into the bottom left corner.

The visitors were looking to cut the deficit in half after the break. Scott forced a scrambling save fromy Martinez to stop his deflected effort from looping under the crossbar.

The Cherries ramped up the tempo and looked likely to get a goal back but Evanilson nodded onto the post.

They were given a an opportunity to halve the deficit when Rogers handballed inside the area but Martinez guessed right to keep out Semenyo’s low penalty.

That deflated Bournemouth and Villa sealed the points 13 minutes from time when Barkley flicked his head onto Cash’s corner and the ball looped into the net.

There was still time for Villa to get a fourth. Youri Tielemans lined one up from the edge of the box which took a nick off Malen and past Petrovic who was committed to diving the other way.