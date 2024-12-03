Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim has vowed to “find a solution” to Amad Diallo’s contract as he suggested he will keep the in-form Ivorian at Old Trafford.

Amad is out of contract next summer and United risk losing a player who has begun Amorim’s reign in fine form and who looks to be pivotal for the new head coach.

But Amorim believes both the club and the £37m signing are keen for him to remain at Old Trafford as he expressed his confidence a deal can be done.

“I think he wants to stay and we want him to stay, so that is clear and we will find a solution,” he said.

Amorim has reinvented Amad as a wing-back but thinks he is versatile enough to play in different roles.

“I think it’s one of the great advantages of Amad, for me,” he added. “He’s very good playing in that position but also playing between the lines because he has a good control and he seems faster with the ball than without the ball. So it’s something that he has and he is capable of playing in both positions. And he can play in different systems. So it’s the that kind of player that we need.”

open image in gallery Amad Diallo set up Marcus Rashford for the first goal of Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Ipswich ( Getty Images )

Amad set up the first goal of Amorim’s time in charge, with a cross for Marcus Rashford after 80 seconds against Ipswich, and played a part in two goals in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Everton.

And Amorim explained why he decided to use a left-footed player as a right wing-back.

“Because of his left foot, it’s sometimes in that position, the way he receives the ball, if you are right footed, sometimes you don’t have the space to come inside,” he said.

“But we have, for example, [Noussair] Mazraoui and [Diogo] Dalot can go inside because they are fast and strong with the ball. But we chose Amad to have one against one outside. And that is very important to break some pressures and especially high pressures, and he has that ability.

“And then in that position, you need to have a good physicality. Good physicality is not the size, but he can run. And that is a key point in that position. So you try to choose players that you can put in that position and then the technical characteristics is perfect for him.”