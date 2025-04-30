Manchester United boosted by return of key duo ahead of Europa League semi-final
Amad Diallo is back in training after missing the last two months with an ankle injury
Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt have returned to Manchester United training ahead of the club’s crunch Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.
Amad was thought to have been ruled out for the rest of the season when he suffered an ankle injury in training in February, but was involved in an open session on Wednesday in a boost to Ruben Amorim ahead of United’s trip to Bilbao.
He was also joined in training by centre-back De Ligt, who has been sidelined for the last six games due to injury.
United have missed Amad’s presence in attack since his injury and only Bruno Fernandes has scored more goals for United in the Premier League this season.
The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick against Southampton, as well as a late winner at Manchester City and an equaliser against Liverpool at Anfield, before signing a five-and-a-half year contract in January.
United are looking to win the Europa League to save their season, after their stunning comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals. Amorim’s side are 14th in the Premier League table but can qualify for next season’s Champions League by winning the Europa League.
Athletic will host the first leg on Thursday night, as the club looks to reach a home final at San Mames. Tottenham Hotspur face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the other semi-final.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments