Alisson injury update: When could Liverpool goalkeeper return?

Liverpool have been dealt a significant injury blow with goalkeeper Alisson expected to be out for six weeks with a hamstring issue.

The Brazilian was substituted late on during the win over Crystal Palace, with scans subsequently revealing a prognosis that would leave him unable to return until after next month’s international break.

The news comes ahead of a demanding period for Arne Slot’s side, with Alisson set to be absent for league fixtures against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa, a Carabao Cup trip to Brighton, and Champions League group matches against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

Any set-back in his recovery could also put into doubt his participation in the encounter with Real Madrid, which comes three days after his likely return against Southampton on 24 November.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who missed the Palace match through illness, is likely to deputise, as he did last season when Alisson sustained a previous hamstring injury.

Third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros stepped in at Selhurst Park for the final ten minutes. The club captured Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia during the summer transfer window, but the Georgian is spending this season on loan at the Spanish club and will not arrive at Anfield until the start of the 2025/26 season.

open image in gallery Caoimhin Kelleher is set to deputise in Alisson’s absence ( PA Wire )

Slot expressed confidence in his options after Liverpool maintained their place at the top of the Premier League.

“Alisson is our clear No 1,” the Dutchman said. “[He is] the best goalkeeper in the world so it’s always a blow when he gets injured. But in almost every position we have a second option that is also really good.

“Caoimhin Kelleher has already shown that, so it’s clear he’s No 2. And it is very pleasing to see our third keeper - because Caom was sick - can have an impact on our results.”