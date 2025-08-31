Six potential deals to monitor on transfer deadline day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League transfer window closes on Monday, September 1 at 7pm.

Here the PA news agency studies six deals that could happen before deadline day is over.

Alexander Isak

The transfer saga of the summer has been played out on Tyneside with Sweden striker Isak in the spotlight.

Isak has trained alone and effectively been on strike in a bid to force through a move from Newcastle to Liverpool.

The Premier League champions have already had one £110million bid for Isak rejected, and could finally get their man if Newcastle strengthen their forward department in the final hours of the window.

Yoane Wissa

What happens to Brentford striker Wissa on Monday could hold the key to Isak’s future.

Newcastle had an offer of £35m plus add-ons rejected earlier in August for the DR Congo forward who scored 19 Premier League goals last season.

Wissa – who like Isak has not played this season or trained with the first-team squad – upped the ante on Sunday with a social media post that urged Brentford to “keep their word” and allow him to leave before the transfer deadline.

Marc Guehi

Liverpool’s transfer business may not be over even if they get Isak over the line.

England centre-back Marc Guehi has been targeted to sort their defensive issues – and Crystal Palace may choose to the sell the 25-year-old now rather than lose him next summer for nothing when he will be out of contract. If they do, his impressive goal at Aston Villa on Sunday would be a fitting farewell.

Liverpool would allow Joe Gomez to leave should they sign Guehi, with Serie A club AC Milan keen on the England international but Ibrahima Konate going off injured in Sunday’s win over Arsenal hastens their need to bring in another defender.

Emiliano Martinez

Argentina’s World Cup winner Martinez is back on United’s radar given their goalkeeper issues.

United have been linked with Martinez before and could opt to pursue a permanent or a loan move for the 32-year-old if interest in Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens is not followed through.

Completing a deal for Martinez at this late stage is problematic for United, but high-profile blunders by current keepers Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana this week has accelerated the need for a new number one.

Martinez was left out of the Villa squad for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Fermin Lopez

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick insisted Spain international Lopez’s “heart belonged to Barca” ahead of weekend LaLiga action.

But that has not stopped talk surrounding Lopez and Chelsea, who are understood to have made a £35m offer for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.

Lopez has scored 19 goals in 89 appearances for Barcelona and was a European Championship winner and Olympic Games gold medallist with Spain in 2024.

Lucas Paqueta

Brazil star Paqueta has played every minute for West Ham this season and is a fans’ favourite at the London Stadium.

Reports of Aston Villa moving for the 28-year-old attacking midfielder emerged on Saturday, with an initial loan deal including an obligation to buy for around £47m.

But Paqueta appeared to underline his commitment to the Hammers by kissing the badge after dispatching a penalty in Sunday’s 3-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.