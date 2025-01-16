Eddie Howe praises ‘class’ of Alexander Isak as goalscoring run continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe hailed Alexander Isak’s quality after seeing the Sweden international fire Newcastle into the Premier League’s top four.

Isak became the first Magpies player to score in eight successive Premier League games as he took his tally for the season to 17 – 16 of them in his last 16 games – with a double in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Wolves.

Head coach Howe said: “It’s an incredible achievement. This is the hardest league in the world to score in against very good defences, especially with the fixture list that we’ve had, so to have that level of quality that he’s shown – and today’s goals were very different in how they’ve come about.

“The second goal will be underestimated, the finish, because it looks easy. It certainly wasn’t, but that’s his quality and his class because he always has that split-second extra to place his finish just down to the attributes and the technical ability he has.

“If you look at a lot of his goals, a lot of his goals have come from crosses recently where he’s in the right place at the right time.

“Goalscoring is an art form, it’s about being in the right positions, but he also then has the technical quality to finish in a calm way and not a lot of players can do that.”

If there was an element of good fortune about Isak’s 34th-minute opener, which was deflected past wrong-footed keeper Jose Sa by defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, his clinical finish from Bruno Guimaraes’ inch-perfect through-ball which made it 2-0 was of the highest quality.

Isak then turned provider to allow Anthony Gordon to cement the points with his effort surviving a lengthy VAR check, and a disappointing night for the visitors was compounded when defender Santiago Bueno saw a consolation strike ruled out for handball after a review.

A club record-equalling ninth win on the trot sent Newcastle into the top four, but left Howe demanding even more.

He said: “There has to be more to come and that’s the challenge that we have to pose to the players because today wasn’t perfect, the last 20 minutes wasn’t great, I didn’t think, and we need to keep growing, we need to keep evolving because the challenges only get harder and stronger.

“That will be my message to the players. We’ll endeavour to do the work to try to find the extra gears that we need to.”

Opposite number Vitor Pereira left Tyneside bemoaning the chances which went begging in an at times impressive display.

Pereira said: “Analysing the game, I think the result doesn’t express what happened in the game.

“I think the difference between them and my team was when they got the chances, they scored. We had maybe five, six, I don’t know, clear chances to score and we didn’t.

“Of course if we don’t score and we concede, we lose some confidence to play. But at the end, I’m proud of my players, proud of my team.”

Meanwhile, Pereira confirmed that want-away midfielder Mario Lemina had been left behind after telling him he did not feel mentally ready to play.

He said: “I can’t bring a player that has come to me and said that he didn’t feel mentally in condition to help the team. With this commitment, I cannot bring him.”