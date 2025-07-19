Eddie Howe confident Alexander Isak will stay at Newcastle despite missing friendly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe excused Alexander Isak from travelling to their friendly with Celtic to shield him from transfer speculation but is confident the striker will remain at St James’s Park.

Isak went home as the rest of the squad returned from an Austrian training camp on Friday but he was never earmarked to play in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old, who pulled out of Sweden’s friendly double header last month because of a groin injury, has been linked with a potential move to Liverpool this summer and, more recently, with Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Howe is desperate to keep the forward, who netted 27 goals last season.

Asked to explain the absence of Isak and Joelinton after the 4-0 defeat, Howe said: “Both players are fit but we just felt they weren’t ready to play.

“Joe’s coming back from a long injury, so we need to make sure when he’s introduced he’s ready.

“Alex has trained this week and is fine but we didn’t want to take the risk with him. Alex was with us all the way through Austria but, with all the speculation and things that are going on, I decided to send him home.

“It’s purely the last thing Alex wants, if he’s not playing, to be sat in the stand. Being under that scrutiny, I don’t think that’s fair to the player.”

Howe declared there had been no formal approach for Isak this summer but added: “It’s difficult for me to give 100 per cent clarity on any player. I’d never sit here and do that because it’s football and you never know what could happen.

“All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players that he plays with, the staff, the team.

open image in gallery Eddie Howe’s side lost 4-0 at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I’ve never had any issue with him other than really enjoying seeing his talent and seeing him express himself. Certainly I’m confident that he’s going to be here at the start of the season.

“Your top players are so hard to find, they’re so hard to recruit, they’re so hard to develop and make them into those players. So when you have them, you need to treasure them.

“We certainly and the staff, recognise his talent and his ability. We’re of course desperate to keep him part of our team.

“Alex has been really good and he’s trained really well so far this season. So I know there’ll be lots of noise around it and I can’t really control that but from inside, he’s been really good.”

Howe has had his frustrations in the transfer market this summer. Forward Callum Wilson rejected a new contract and the Newcastle manager reluctantly allowed Sean Longstaff to join Leeds on Friday with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules a major factor.

open image in gallery Liverpool are considering a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Sean was someone I never wanted to lose from the squad,” Howe said. “But as we know and I’ve said many times, finances, PSR etc, long-term planning meant that sometimes these decisions have to be taken.

“So he’s a big miss from our squad. Sean was very, very popular in the dressing room, very popular on the pitch. He did a great job. He tactically understood everything that we needed him to do.

“He’s been an incredible servant to Newcastle. But we have to move on now without him.”

On the defeat by Celtic, Howe said: “I think we looked a little bit jaded. Celtic, I thought were way ahead of us fitness-wise and sharpness-wise. But I think we’ll be better for the game.”