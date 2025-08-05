Tuesday’s briefing: Alexander Isak back in Toon as Liverpool parade new signings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wantaway Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is back on Tyneside while the club linked with him, Liverpool, have been parading the signings they have made this summer at Anfield. Also in the north east, Regis Le Bris has been handed a new contract at Sunderland.

Isak returns to Newcastle

Alexander Isak is facing showdown talks with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after returning to Tyneside.

The 25-year-old Sweden international headed back to Tyneside over the weekend after spending time working on his fitness at former club Real Sociedad.

Isak missed the Magpies’ pre-season tour of Asia having cited a thigh injury amid fevered speculation over his future.

Newcastle swiftly rejected a £110million bid for the player from Liverpool last week.

“You have to earn the right to train with us,” said Howe before the team flew home from Seoul. “No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”

New stars on show at Anfield

Established stars Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo scored the goals as Liverpool showcased £270million-worth of new signings in a 3-2 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on Monday.

Record recruit Florian Wirtz hit the bar in an eye-catching display while fellow new faces Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike also featured for the Premier League champions.

Ekitike set up the opener for Salah, who also missed a penalty, and Gakpo struck twice.

It was the second of two games against the Basque outfit, with a largely second-string Reds side earlier winning 4-1.

Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott, two players linked with moves, were on target along with teenagers Rio Ngumoha and Ben Doak.

Tributes were paid to forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash last month, in both games.

New deal for Black Cats boss

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has signed a new three-year contract.

The 49-year-old Frenchman was appointed in June 2024 and guided the Black Cats back to the Premier League after an eight-year absence in his first season.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “I’m delighted we are announcing this contract extension for Regis.

“It provides clarity going into the Premier League season, but more importantly it recognises his contribution and continued commitment to the club.”

Martin defends Gers criticism

Russell Martin claims his criticism of some of the Rangers squad following their deflating 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Saturday came from a position of “love and care”.

The Gers boss hit out following the William Hill Premiership opener at Fir Park, questioning mentality, speaking about “egos” and accusing some of “self-preservation”.

“I think if they know us by now as a group of coaches that it all comes from a place of love and care for them,” said the Gers boss.

Hearts investor targets title

Brighton owner Tony Bloom has set his sights on winning the SPL with Hearts after investing in the Edinburgh club.

The English entrepreneur completed a £9.86million deal in June to secure a 29 per cent stake in the Jambos in non-voting shares.

Bloom said: “If we have not won the league title in the next 10 years, I will be very disappointed.”

What’s on today?

Rangers are in action again as they host Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the first leg of a Champions League third qualifying round tie.