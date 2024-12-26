Alexander Isak strikes again as Newcastle ease past 10-man Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alexander Isak struck for the 10th time in 10 Premier League games as Newcastle ripped 10-man Aston Villa apart to climb into the top five.

Anthony Gordon had fired the hosts into a second-minute lead, but a tight game changed with Villa striker Jhon Duran’s first-half dismissal for stamping on defender Fabian Schar and Isak took full advantage with a second – 14 minutes after the break, his 12th goal of the season – before Joelinton cemented a 3-0 win at the death.

It might have been more on a day when the Magpies saw three further goals ruled out, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was in fine form, but he could not prevent the visitors from extending their miserable run without a win on Tyneside to 17 games in front of a crowd of 52,168.

The hosts got off to the perfect start with less than two minutes gone when Joelinton, back in the team after suspension, broke from his own half and fed Gordon on the left and saw him cut inside full-back Matty Cash before curling an unstoppable shot across Martinez.

A Villa side unchanged from their weekend victory over Manchester City eased their way into the game without ever threatening Martin Dubravka’s goal, but Gordon dragged a 12th-minute effort wide at the other end after exchanging passes with Isak as Newcastle continued to look the more dangerous.

open image in gallery Alexander Isak (second right) scored just before the hour in Newcastle’s win (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers, with support from full-backs Lucas Digne and Cash, helped to give Villa a foothold, and Dubravka had to make a solid save to keep out Digne’s 22nd-minute free-kick before Cash skied the rebound over from a tight angle.

Joelinton headed straight at a well-positioned Martinez from Gordon’s cross three minutes later, after a mesmerising run from Isak, but the keeper had to make a fine save to keep out Schar’s 31st-minute free-kick.

However, Villa were reduced to 10 men seconds later when striker Duran’s boot made contact with Schar’s back after the Switzerland international’s sliding challenge and referee Anthony Taylor produced a red card, much to head coach Unai Emery’s disgust.

Joelinton had the ball in the net from Isak’s cross two minutes before the break – but to Villa’s relief – only after it had run out of play as the Swede skipped past Digne, and Martinez made a brilliant save seconds later to deny Sandro Tonali after he had been played in by Bruno Guimaraes.

Striker Ollie Watkins replaced midfielder Youri Tielemans at the break as the 10 men looked for a way back into the game, but Martinez had to get down well to collect Isak’s 54th-minute strike after Guimaraes had slid him in.

However, there was nothing the keeper could do to prevent Isak from stretching the lead when he slid home Murphy’s cross with Guimaraes once again the instigator.

The Swede had a second goal disallowed for offside three minutes later after he and Murphy had carved open Emery’s men once again, Murphy hit the crossbar before Guimaraes saw a late effort ruled out after Ezri Konsa’s clearance ended up in the back of the net, but via his arm.

But the third goal arrived in stoppage time when Joelinton picked up Onana’s loose pass and curled the ball past the helpless Martinez.