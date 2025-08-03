Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eddie Howe hopes Alexander Isak will return to training with Newcastle

The Sweden international forward has been the subject of interest from Liverpool.

Andy Hampson
Sunday 03 August 2025 11:43 EDT
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hopes to see Alexander Isak back in training this week (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hoping to see striker Alexander Isak back in training in the coming days.

Isak, who has been the subject of interest from Liverpool, has missed the Magpies’ pre-season tour of Asia amid speculation over his future.

Newcastle are now returning home after their trip concluded with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in Seoul on Sunday and Howe hopes the Sweden international will report back as normal.

Howe told The Chronicle after the game: “Of course I’d like him to but whether or not he will, I don’t know at this moment in time.

“Other people have been dealing with that situation back at home.”

Sweden international Isak did not travel with the squad due to a thigh injury but the player reportedly wants to explore the possibility of a move.

Newcastle rejected an offer of £110million from Liverpool for the 25-year-old, who has three years remaining on his contract and is valued by the club at £150million.

Isak has trained with former club Real Sociedad while Newcastle have been away but is now thought to be returning to the UK.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are understood to have had a bid worth up to £69.7million for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko rejected by the German club.

Slovenia international Sesko has also been linked with Manchester United.

