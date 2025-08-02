Newcastle make Benjamin Sesko bid with Alexander Isak’s future ‘complex’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle have made an official bid to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after boss Eddie Howe admitted the situation surrounding unsettled star Alexander Isak was “far from ideal”.

All eyes are on St James’ Park right now as the Premier League club look to keep the Swedish sharpshooter while also attempting to bring in a big-name striker.

The PA news agency understands Newcastle have accelerated talks with Leipzig to sign Sesko – who Manchester United also have in their sights – and submitted an offer reportedly worth up to £69.7million.

The development comes after the Magpies rejected a £110m bid for Isak on Friday from Liverpool, who recently beat them to the signing of Frankfurt frontman Hugo Ekitike.

“I think from my situation, I am very much removed from everything that is happening back home,” Newcastle boss Howe said on Isak.

“I was made aware that there was a bid yesterday. That bid was turned down all before I even heard about it, so I think there’s people back in England dealing with the situation.

“I really don’t know what’s going to happen next, but from our perspective we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is still that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again.”

Isak did not travel to Asia for Newcastle’s pre-season tour due to what the club called a “minor thigh injury”, only for talk of his unhappiness to emerge.

Howe admitted “you don’t know what’s going to happen from this point” and, surprisingly, that he found out that the 25-year-old was training with former club Real Sociedad through the media.

“I know where he is, really, through the media, so I think from that perspective it’s difficult for me to go into any kind of detail,” the Newcastle boss said.

“The situation is far from ideal and it is quite complex. I think that’s all I have got to say.”

Howe was speaking at a press conference in Seoul previewing a friendly against Tottenham and was tight-lipped when quizzed on Newcastle’s pursuit of Slovenia international Sesko.

The manager said “he can’t talk about individual targets” in the wake of reports in the striker’s homeland overnight claiming that the 22-year-old wants to move to St James’ Park rather than Old Trafford.

Newcastle have now reportedly made a 75m euros (£65.4m) bid to Leipzig, with a further 5m euros (£4.3m) in potential add-ons.

Howe said: “We are looking for the best players that we can get. Whatever our target position is, we’re looking for the best, so I see all situations open and available to us.

“I feel that’s the only way that we’re going to get to where we want to go, which is to maximise, and it’s quality over quantity. It always has been.

“That’s always been the way that we try to work and try to recruit, and I think we’ve done it pretty well to this point.

“It’s been a challenging summer, as you know, because we’ve missed out on various targets for loads of different reasons.

“But we’re still very competitive and we’re still in there trying to bring very good players to the club and that won’t change until the window shuts.”