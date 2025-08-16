Eddie Howe says Newcastle need ‘clarity’ over Alexander Isak future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called for a resolution to Alexander Isak’s future.

The Magpies’ felt the absence of their wantaway striker in their Premier League curtain-raiser at Aston Villa as they were held to a 0-0 draw against 10 men.

Isak was left out by Howe as the Sweden international tries to force a move away from St James’ Park, with Liverpool seeing a bid rejected earlier in the summer.

Howe reiterated his stance that the door remains open for Isak to be reintegrated into the squad if he wants to be but knows only the player is in control.

“We would like a resolution,” he said. “When I say we, I’m talking about myself and I’m sure the ownership, everyone really, the players that we have, because I think we need that clarity this season.

“Any Premier League season can be hard enough. You don’t need any kind of distraction to swerve your thoughts, to unbalance what we’re doing.

“But I’m certainly not in control of that. And I think there’s only one person really that could control that.

“Nothing’s changed, the door is well and truly open. But he has to decide what he wants to do.

“I mean, that’s the quickest way. But of course, Alex is in control of what he does. I’m not in control of him.”

Howe refused to speculate on whether the Magpies would have beaten Villa with Isak in the team, having failed to score when playing against 10 men for over half-an-hour.

“I don’t think it’s the narrative we want to go down, because it’s easy to say, but you’ve got no way of knowing if that’s the case,” he said.

“Of course, you’re going to miss someone that scored the goals that Alex has, and not just the goals, but the calibre of player that he is.

“So we’re not silly enough to think any different, but we just have to look and talk about the players that are here and what they’ve given today.

“It’s very easy for the players to have a feeling of negativity going into the game or an excuse they’re ready, but there was no sign of that in our performance.”

The draw meant Villa will now go more than a calendar year without home defeat in the Premier League.

They were in the ascendency when Ezri Konsa was dismissed for hauling down Anthony Gordon when the Newcastle forward was through on goal.

But they held firm with 10 men and never really looked like conceding.

“We are not happy when we are losing two points at home,” boss Unai Emery said.

“But after the red card we have to feel confident for the next matches. The red card completely changed the match.

“We have to feel happy and proud of our work and this is the level we want to achieve against teams like Newcastle.

“Today was a very good test. This is the level we are going to face this year in the Premier League and Europa League.”