David James hopes Alexander Isak can help Liverpool win multiple trophies

Former goalkeeper David James believes Liverpool need striker Alexander Isak to be able to win trophies at home and in Europe.

The ex-England international admits the forward may not be “the most viable signing” due to Newcastle’s £150million price tag, but the Reds’ long-term interest in the Sweden international shows how valuable they think he could be to them.

Extricating Isak from St James’ Park will be far from straightforward, even though the player has not joined his team-mates for their pre-season tour of South Korea and is privately telling people he wants to move to Anfield.

However, James said Liverpool will have done their homework and know exactly what difference he can make to a team which won the Premier League in head coach Arne Slot’s first season, but came up disappointing short in the Champions League.

“Arne is in the most wonderful position to be able to have to defend titles,” James told the PA news agency after surprising a St Helens walking football team as part of an initiative run by Carlsberg.

“Liverpool will give it the best they can, but there is a bigger carrot of ‘can you be dominant in Europe?’.

“Bringing in someone like Isak is not the most viable signing, but when you want to be achieving on multiple levels then you are going to need that squad.

“If Isak comes in – if – then it will be because Liverpool will feel they need him rather than having the money just to get someone.

“What is interesting here is when you look at (Mohamed) Salah last season, he scored the goals but his assist numbers were what got me.

“How much influence he has on players to be better than the numbers they were recording last season will be exciting – and that includes Isak if it goes through.

“These players are coming into an environment where they are at least expected to improve and as Liverpool are currently Premier League champions then improvement would be adding another trophy hopefully.”

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group have undertaken an unprecedented spending spree this summer with almost £300m bringing in club-record signing Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

All are under the age of 24 and have helped reduce the age profile of the squad while also being a long-term investment.

While Isak would be the summer’s marquee signing, there are concerns Liverpool could be leaving themselves short at centre-back with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez – who returned home from the Far East to have treatment on an injury – the only senior players for that position.

They have been linked with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who has a year left on his contract, but currently have not made any move.

James, however, is not too concerned at present.

“You’d think their offence will always be better than the opposition’s defence and they will be able to out-score other teams except for the occasional game,” he added.

“The idea Liverpool have to have the best defence would be wonderful, but I don’t think they have to rush into buying someone. It might be something that happens in January.

“The end of the Champions League campaign is naturally when you come up against better teams and your defensive issues can be called into question.

“I imagine they will have so much success anyway they won’t feel they have to desperately go out and buy someone and looking at the signings there doesn’t appear to be any desperation so far.”

