Eddie Howe knows Champions League will help keep Newcastle stars happy

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is targeting a return to the Champions League as he attempts to keep in-form striker Alexander Isak and his fellow stars happy.

Isak took his tally to 10 goals in 11 appearances with a first Magpies hat-trick in Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League victory at Ipswich to further enhance the reputation he has built since his £63million arrival from Real Sociedad during the summer of 2022.

The 25-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move away from St James’ Park with Arsenal among the touted destinations, and Howe knows he may have to fight to keep a player whose quality demands a European stage amid spending restrictions which have hampered the club’s growth.

Asked if Newcastle needed to be in the Champions League – they played in the competition last season, but missed out on Europe all together this time around – to keep their big names happy, Howe said: “Success on the pitch is everything.

“We said last year that we wanted European football, in any respect. But, of course, the Champions League is the one that everyone wants more than anything else.

“We will give our best to have the best season that we can. I don’t see any reason why we can’t be very successful this year.”

That dream might have seemed fanciful a few weeks ago with the Magpies enduring a stuttering campaign, but back-to-back league wins over Leicester and Ipswich either side of a Carabao Cup quarter-final victory against Brentford have rekindled hope.

Howe’s men will head into their Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa on Tyneside sitting five points adrift of the top four and with high hopes of improving significantly upon that if Isak in particular continues in his rich vein of form.

The frontman scored 25 goals last term after an injury-hit first campaign in England and after a slow start to the current season, is threatening to break the 20 barrier again to further justify the faith invested in him by Howe at the age of just 22.

Asked if he had been surprised by how quickly the Swede has taken to English football, Howe replied: “For that sum of money, I don’t think you’re looking at a development player, you’re looking at a player that you feel can come in straight away and hit the ground running.

“He’s had a brilliant couple of seasons for us and he looks like he’s hitting his best rhythm now. He’s such a valuable player for us.”

Meanwhile, Howe played down speculation that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who is currently deputising for the injured Nick Pope, is close to agreeing a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab.

He said: “That’s news to me. I’ve been aware of the rumours and the talk about that deal, but I don’t think it’s got to that point.”