Alexander Isak is not thinking about future ahead of Carabao Cup final

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has put talks over his future on hold as he attempts to help end the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Sweden international’s scintillating goalscoring form – he has 22 to his name so far this season – has seen him repeatedly linked with a move away from St James’ Park with Arsenal among the destinations persistently touted.

However, he insists he will not allow the speculation to derail the Magpies’ bid to go one better than they did against Manchester United in the same competition two seasons ago when they run out at Wembley.

About my future, it’s nothing really I think about.

Isak said: “This club can achieve great things. I think we should really look at it one season at a time and this season we can achieve winning a trophy which would be amazing for everyone.

“About my future, it’s nothing really I think about. I’ve said many times during a season just focus on the job and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else so all of our focus is just on Sunday and doing good and hopefully bringing the trophy back to Newcastle.”

Asked if he was open to signing a new deal at St James’ Park this summer, he added: “I’ve said I’m not really thinking about the summer, but yes, that’ll probably be a talking point once the season is finished.

“We will really see because no talks have been held yet.”

Isak is key to Newcastle’s hopes of finding a way past Premier League champions-elect Liverpool, particularly with side-kick Anthony Gordon suspended and defenders Lewis Hall and Sven Botman sidelined by injury.

He has established himself as a cult hero since his £63million switch from Real Sociedad in August 2022 to the extent that the black and white faithful speak of him in the same breath as Jackie Milburn, Malcolm Macdonald and Alan Shearer, although he admits his knowledge of the club’s greats on his arrival was not what it might have been.

He said with a smile: “I didn’t have too much knowledge – but my football knowledge in general is pretty bad. Alan Shearer, Papiss Cisse, Demba Ba, that’s kind of where it stops, my knowledge.

“But you find out quite quickly about the greats and about the history of the club. I’m trying to create my own history. I’m happy with what I’ve done so far, but I’m always just looking forward.”

Isak is one of the few men to have repeatedly caused problems for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk – he scored on his debut at Anfield and has three goals in five appearances against the Reds – and admits he relishes the challenge of trying to find a way past them.

He said: “I wouldn’t say I fear anyone, that’s a strong word. I have a lot of respect for the players that I come up against and a lot of respect for Van Dijk and their whole defence.

“I’m a player who always just focuses on myself. If I do the right things, if I play my best game, then I think I’ll benefit my team. It’s not really a duel of me against one player – it’s Newcastle against Liverpool.”