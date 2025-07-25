Newcastle team-mates look forward to Alexander Isak return ‘when he’s fit’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes are hoping Alexander Isak will choose to stay with them at Newcastle amid reports he has asked to explore a move away.

The Sweden international did not travel with the rest of the Magpies squad for a pre-season tour of Asia, with the club stating this was due to a minor thigh injury.

Hours later reports emerged that Isak, who has been linked with a big-money move to Liverpool, had told club executives he wanted to look at a transfer away from St James’ Park.

Burn, speaking from Singapore ahead of Newcastle’s match against Arsenal on Sunday, told Sky Sports News: “If we lost any player it would upset a tight-knit group that’s been together for two or three years now.

“Obviously any player that leaves, it doesn’t help, but from our point of view (we have to) just control what we can control.

“At the moment we’re looking forward to getting Alex back when he’s fit.”

Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes added: “We want to keep our best players. (Isak) is not here because he’s in treatment in Newcastle.

“He is a top striker, his (record over the) last three seasons speaks by itself, he’s a top player. But as far as I know he just stayed there because of his injury, his treatment with the club.”

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer said the club had made themselves look “ridiculous” by citing injury as the reason for Isak’s absence.

The club have yet to comment on reports Isak has asked to leave.

Isak scored 23 goals for Newcastle last season and still has three years left on his current contract.