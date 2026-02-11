Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes instant Celtic impact as Rangers drop points in title race
Rangers' title hopes suffered a damaging blow as 10-man Motherwell claimed a deserved 1-1 draw at Fir Park
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted a late winner on his Celtic debut to earn a 2-1 Scottish Premiership win at home to Livingston.
The rock-bottom visitors looked set to earn an unlikely point after Robbie Muirhead's penalty had cancelled out a first-half opener from Marcelo Saracchi.
But with the clock into the second minute of time added on, Oxlade-Chamberlain curled an effort into the far corner to give his team the win that moves them to within six points of leaders Hearts, with a game in hand.
Rangers' title hopes suffered a damaging blow as Stephen Welsh's late leveller gave 10-man Motherwell a deserved 1-1 draw at Fir Park.
Midfielder Nico Raskin gave the visitors the lead with a well-worked goal after six minutes.
Lukas Fadinger was sent off for a 78th-minute foul on Mikey Moore, but 11 minutes later Welsh drove in a dramatic leveller to leave Rangers five points behind leaders Hearts.
Kilmarnock clawed themselves closer to safety thanks to a Tyreece John-Jules hat-trick in an enthralling 4-3 victory over St Mirren.
The ex-England Under-21s forward added two second-half goals to a superb overhead kick as Killie edged a seven-goal thriller to move within three points of their opponents.
Aston Villa loanee Ben Broggio marked his full league debut with what proved to be Falkirk's winning goal after Dundee's Yan Dhanda missed a stoppage-time penalty in their 1-0 defeat.
