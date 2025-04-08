Sloppy England were ‘not good enough’ – Sarina Wiegman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarina Wiegman blamed a lack of focus after “not good enough” England suffered another 3-2 Nations League loss to Belgium in Leuven.

The England boss before this contest said her side wanted “revenge on ourselves”, but instead the Lionesses conceded three goals in the opening 30 minutes, two years on from their defeat to the same opponents by an identical Nations League scoreline at the same venue.

Beth Mead finally got the European champions on the scoresheet with a 35th-minute penalty and 19-year-old debutant Michelle Agyemang made her presence emphatically felt, scoring 41 seconds after her 80th-minute introduction.

“I think we started really sloppy,” Wiegman told ITV. “Not sharp, and they exploited us. So then you’re down very quickly, and second time they come to our goal they score again, so we conceded three goals within half an hour, which is of course not what you want. It’s not good enough.

“I think that this game, it also had to do with being ready and being really focused, and that’s what we didn’t do the first 30 minutes, and I think that’s the biggest lesson we can learn from this all together.”

The deja vu result, combined with Spain’s 7-1 victory over Portugal, sees England drop to second spot in Group C, two points behind the World Cup holders.

The Lionesses thumped Belgium 5-0 on Friday night in Bristol but had since sent injured attacking threats Lauren James and Alessia Russo back to their clubs.

The hosts were boosted by the return of captain Tessa Wullaert, who netted a fourth-minute opener then a second in the 29th minute, also teeing up Justine Vanhaevermaet in the 16th minute.

Arsenal winger Mead clawed one back after she was brought down by Davina Philtjens and slotted home off the base of the post.

Agyemang, currently on loan to Brighton from Arsenal, was called up on Sunday to replace Russo, who returned to the Gunners with an undisclosed issue.

She opened her senior international account after bringing down England captain Leah Williamson’s long ball with her thigh and powering a volley into the top corner.

Agyemang told ITV: “It means a lot to me. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to get my debut and score my first goal.

“We were unlucky with the result but I thought the team put a lot of effort in and on another day that’s three points.”

Agyemang agreed the goal was one of the best moments of her career, but added: “So far, and hopefully there are many more to come.

“I think there is a lot more (to come from me). I just want to go out there, put the work in, score goals and help the team win games. That’s what I’m here for.”

England have two matches remaining in the opening stage of their Nations League campaign.

They first host Portugal at Wembley on May 30 before travelling to Spain on June 3.

The Lionesses then kick off their European title defence in Switzerland, where they will open their campaign against France in Zurich on July 5.