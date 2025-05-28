Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool coach John Heitinga in talks over Ajax managerial vacancy

The former Everton defender could replace Francesco Farioli in Amsterdam.

Carl Markham
Wednesday 28 May 2025 05:41 EDT
Liverpool assistant coach John Heitinga is a contender for the Ajax job (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool assistant coach John Heitinga has been given permission to speak to Ajax about their vacant head coach’s position.

The Amsterdam club’s collapse in the final month of the Eredivisie title race saw Francesco Farioli resign after just one season in charge.

Heitinga, who moved to Anfield with Arne Slot last summer, is a former Ajax player and youth team manager who spent five months in interim charge of the team from January 2023 before moving to West Ham to become his ex-Everton manager David Moyes’ assistant.

It is understood the club have agreed to let the 41-year-old former Everton and Fulham defender speak to Ajax.

Slot, when asked about the rumours of Ajax’s interest last week, said: “If Ajax would be smart, they would consider him.

“He is ready to take on a job like that. If John is smart, he would stay one more season.”

