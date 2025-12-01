Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ajax condemns ‘outrageous’ pyro display in stands after Eredivisie clash abandoned

Play between Ajax and Groningen was halted after five minutes after supporters ignited fireworks in the stands

Karan Prashant Saxena
Monday 01 December 2025 04:36 EST
Ajax’s game against Groningen was called off after supporters set off a huge pyro display in the stands
Ajax’s game against Groningen was called off after supporters set off a huge pyro display in the stands (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Ajax have condemned the fireworks display by supporters at the Johan Cruyff Arena that resulted in their Eredivisie game against Groningen being called off on Sunday, saying they will take action against the perpetrators.

Some supporters ignited fireworks and flares behind one of the goalposts, causing the referee to halt play after the first five minutes. The attempts to restart the game were met with similar scenes, and the game was officially abandoned.

"Ajax considers what happened in the stadium this evening to be utterly outrageous," the Amsterdam club said in a statement on their website.

"We offer our apologies to everyone who has been affected in any way. The safety of spectators and players has been put at risk. That is unacceptable.

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen reacts as a flare is thrown on the pitch
Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen reacts as a flare is thrown on the pitch (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

"We emphatically distance ourselves from this misconduct. Fireworks do not belong in the stadium."

The club added that despite security measures in place, they were unable to prevent the incident and will investigate the footage to identify culprits.

"If this leads to the identification of offenders, we will take appropriate measures," the club said.

Ajax announced the game will now be played on Tuesday behind closed doors. They are currently sixth with 20 points in 13 games in the Dutch league.

Reuters

