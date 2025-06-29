Who is Aggie Beever-Jones? From Lionesses hat-trick to Euro 2025 breakthrough

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Aggie Beever-Jones was invited to train with England’s senior team for the first time, the forward wasn’t as nervous as some may expect. At 20, Beever-Jones was starting to get regular minutes at Chelsea, having broken into Emma Hayes’ side and earning her place among a world-class squad of internationals. With England, there were some star names, but also many familiar faces from her club: it wasn’t as big a step as many others face when they receive the call from the Under-23s.

But that has also been the key to Beever-Jones making England’s squad for the Euros, taking everything in her stride with an emerging sense of confidence. A year on, there is no question that Beever-Jones claimed her spot in England’s Euros squad on merit. In 2022, the lifelong Chelsea supporter was at Wembley as a fan as England defeated Germany to win the Euros. Flash forward to 2025 and Beever-Jones is a contender for PFA Young Player of the Year, a treble-winner with Chelsea, and already has a Wembley hat-trick for England to her name.

open image in gallery Beever-Jones became the second Lionesses player, after Beth Mead, to score a Wembley hat-trick ( The FA via Getty Images )

Sarina Wiegman was already convinced by Beever-Jones’ ability to add versatility and depth to England’s front-line, but the 33-minute hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Portugal certainly did no harm. For Wiegman, her mind was likely made up long before, given Beever-Jones’ consistency and goal-scoring form for Chelsea in their first season under Sonia Bompastor. With Sam Kerr sidelined and Lauren James struggling with injuries, the 21-year-old stepped up and finished as their top scorer, with 13 in all competitions.

“She’s a goalscorer,” Wiegman said after her hat-trick against Portugal. “She scores goals very easy. She has such quick feet, takes good positions. When she’s high up the pitch she’s tight on the ball too. She played really relaxed.”

Her rise came as no surprise to international team-mate Maya Le Tissier, the Manchester United captain who has come through the England youth teams alongside Beever-Jones. “She's playing at Chelsea, there's so many world-class players but I'll go on to Flashscore and be like, ‘Oh Aggie has scored again’,” Le Tissier says.

“It's just sick - obviously she has been at Chelsea for so long and they're signing all these players for however much money - and you still see that Aggie is on the score sheet pretty much all the time. I think that's when you know - what a player.”

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

Beever-Jones certainly bucks the trend as Chelsea’s homegrown hero, in an era where the dominant Women’s Super League champions can spend world-record fees on top internationals.

From going to Stamford Bridge to watch games with her Grandad, Beever-Jones joined the club’s academy at the age of nine, signing her first professional contract with the Blues when she turned 18.

Beever-Jones gained experience of the WSL with loan spells at Bristol City and Everton before returning to Chelsea to make her breakthrough in the 2023/24 season. Hayes found a role for Beever-Jones as an impact substitute - using her pace and directness against tiring defences - and she scored five goals in five games in her first weeks as a Chelsea first-team player.

“Aggie is so raw. You just never really know what she's going to do,” Le Tissier explains when asked to describe her friend’s strengths as an attacker. “She's very unpredictable. It's kind of hard to defend against that. I feel like she always knows what she is doing, but it's really hard for the defenders to know what Aggie is doing. Obviously a very good finisher as well.”

open image in gallery Beever-Jones and Maya Le Tissier ( The FA via Getty Images )

Beever-Jones’ England debut came against the Republic of Ireland as the Lionesses qualified for the Euros. She returned to Chelsea to start work under Bompastor, who replaced the departing Hayes. Losing the figure who had given her the chance to shine for Chelsea could have been a challenge, but Beever-Jones impressed Bompastor, won her trust, and was a key part in their unbeaten domestic season under the French coach.

Having worked her way through the England age groups, Beever-Jones has now shown Wiegman what she can bring to the senior side. While the forwards are the strongest area of the team, Beever-Jones met Wiegman’s requirements as an explosive, versatile option who can bring some of that unpredictability to her attack either as a starter or a substitute. She can thrive as a runner in behind or finisher in the box.

And, after taking her chance at Chelsea, Beever-Jones is not daunted by her first major international tournament. “You're coming into a group of players that you idolise growing up, and then you've got to somewhat just show everyone what you can do and deal with that pressure,” she said.

“I'd like to say I definitely feel more comfortable now, but comfortable in a way where I'm still constantly pressuring myself every day in this environment and learning off some world class players.”