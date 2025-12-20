Africa Cup of Nations moved to every four years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Africa Cup of Nations will be held every four years instead of two from 2028, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced.

The tournament has traditionally been held biennially since its inception in 1957. The surprise announcement was made on the eve of the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday.

It follows a meeting of the CAF executive committee in Rabat, with president Patrice Motsepe announcing the major change in a press conference in Rabat.

The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations was initially intended to be held in July and August 2025, in order to avoid disruption with the European football season, but was then moved to avoid the expanded Club World Cup.

CAF president Motsepe said a new Nations League tournament would be played from 2029 - adding that switching the Africa Cup of Nations to every four years would “ensure more synchronisation with the Fifa calendar”.

“Historically the Nations Cup was the prime resource for us but now we will get financial resources every year," Motsepe said. “It is an exciting new structure which will contribute to sustainable financial independence.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has previously stated his support for moving the Africa Cup of Nations to be played every four years, drawing a comparison between the tournament and the European Championships, which follows a four-year cycle in between World Cups.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and another tournament will be played in 2028 before it switches to every four years.