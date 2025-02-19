Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman said his coach Gian Piero Gasperini's comments describing him as "one of the worst penalty takers" he had ever seen after their Champions League exit were "deeply disrespectful" and hurtful.

Belgian side Club Brugge stunned Atalanta 3-1 in the second leg of their playoff tie to dump the Italian side out with a 5-2 aggregate win and reach the last 16.

Lookman pulled back one goal for Atalanta when they were 3-0 down. But the Nigerian, who has scored 15 times this season, had a penalty saved as they crashed out, after which Gasperini said Lookman was not supposed to take the penalty.

"Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo," Lookman wrote on Instagram.

"In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here - the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first.

"This makes what happened last night even more hurtful. Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night's result.

"During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life's about challenges and turning pain into power which I'll continue to do."

open image in gallery Ademola Lookman's spot kick was saved by Simon Mignolet ( Getty Images )

Gasperini said Lookman has a "terrible record even in training", adding that Mateo Retegui and Charles De Ketelaere were better options to take the spot kick.

Lookman was Atalanta's hero last season when they won the Europa League, netting a hat-trick in the final as the Serie A side beat Bayer Leverkusen, who had been undefeated all season.

Reuters