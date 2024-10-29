Philippe Clement plays down significance of clash with high-flying Aberdeen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Philippe Clement will not add importance to Rangers’ trip to Aberdeen for “a big battle” against the in-form Dons on Wednesday night.

The Gers boss is under pressure after falling six points behind William Hill Premiership leaders Celtic and the rejuvenated Dons, who are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions since Jimmy Thelin took over as boss in the summer.

The Belgian boss played down the significance of the gap between his side and the top two.

“We’re not busy with that, because like you say, it’s early in the season,” said Clement, who will have Ianis Hagi, John Souttar and Tom Lawrence available again.

“It’s about us. It’s about us taking the points. We need to take the points, we need to focus on that.

“We’re now, after this game, one-quarter of the season (gone) or something.

“Last season, we came back, we were in front (in the league), and at the end, we didn’t get a title. So it’s about us taking the points.

“It’s all about that. And not looking at the others because you lose time and energy for nothing about that. It’s about us taking as many points as possible and raising our levels.

“A big battle (expected). A team that plays really physical football with fast transitions using their speed in front.

“I think it’s one of the biggest (tests) that you can have in this league, to go to Aberdeen now.

“It’s a really good challenge. And that’s what you need with the team. To overcome these challenges and to grow out of them.”

Clement did concede that a victory might help the perception of his side, who have come in for criticism this season, particularly from their own fans.

He said: “There is a lot of confidence and belief in the team. It would help from the outside maybe (a win against Aberdeen), the perception around the team and the evolution that the team is making. In that way, it can help a lot.

“All the team has the confidence to go there to get a good result.

“But also a lot of respect to Aberdeen and what they’ve been doing at the beginning of the season, how they’ve played and how they took their points. So, it’s going to be a huge battle.”

Clement is confident that midfielder Connor Barron, who made the switch from Pittodrie to Ibrox in the summer, will be able to handle the inevitable stick he will receive from the Aberdeen fans.

He said: “I have worked with a lot of young players in my career. As a player and as a manager, he’s one of the most mature that I’ve met at that age.

“So, it will be the first time like that for him (returning to Aberdeen). But I’m sure he’s ready for that and he’s just focused on football.

“That’s his strong point also. He’s only busy with football and with his ambitions to become better and become important for this club. So, I don’t have any doubts about that.”