Aberdeen pick up first Conference League point with AEK Larnaca draw

Aberdeen got off the mark in the Conference League following a disciplined display against AEK Larnaca but will rue a stoppage-time miss in Cyprus.

A goalless draw earned Jimmy Thelin's side their first point of the tournament following defeats by FCSB and AEK Athens, the latter a 6-0 thrashing on the road two weeks ago.

Nicolas Milanovic missed an excellent chance 30 seconds into stoppage time after being set up by good work from fellow substitute Topi Keskinen following a counter-attack.

The Finn's cross bounced in front of winger Milanovic but the goalkeeper was out of position and the Australian swept his shot off target.

However, there was a bigger let-off for Aberdeen with the last action of the match when Karol Angielski headed wide with Dimitar Mitov stranded.

The travelling Dons fans might have feared they were in for a similar evening to their Greek experience when their team failed to deal with an early corner and Jimmy Suarez fired well over.

But Thelin's side settled down and Jack Milne had chances at the other end. The defender was too slow to react to a ball across the face of goal and soon headed off target from Jesper Karlsson's corner.

Dons full-back Nicky Devlin was relieved to see his sliced clearance loop off target with Mitov scrambling and the goalkeeper soon made a good stop low to his left to deny Dorde Ivanovic.

The closest Larnaca came was just before the break when captain Hrvoje Milicevic stepped out from the back and fired a 35-yard strike that bounced off the foot of the post.

Pere Pons headed not far over for the hosts after the break but Aberdeen generally looked organised when they defended and Devlin produced an excellent block to deny Ivanovic.

Aberdeen failed to make the most of some decent openings with Keskinen and Karlsson in particular wasteful with their final ball, although the latter threatened with a deflected effort.

Mitov beat away a swerving long-range strike from Milicevic as the Dons sat back and held on for a point before both teams missed their late chances to snatch victory.

