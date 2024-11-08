Aaron Wan-Bissaka opens up on Man Utd struggles: ‘I had no one apart from my PlayStation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reflected on his tough spell at Manchester United and revealed how he initially felt isolated and “had no one apart from my PlayStation”.

The West Ham defender returned to London last summer in a £15m deal after five years at Old Trafford, featuring in 190 appearances following his £45m move.

The 26-year-old broke through at Crystal Palace in 2017 but struggled to thrive at United amid a chaotic period at the club.

Wan-Bissaka was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before extended time playing under Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

But he now concedes he lacked support when moving away from London as a 21-year-old.

“It was difficult,” Wan-Bissaka explains in an interview with the Standard. “Very difficult. I went [to Manchester] on my own and it was my first time moving away from home.

“I had no one up there, apart from my PlayStation. It got tiring! It wasn’t the right idea for me to be doing that. I had to try and settle up there, and I ended up doing that.”

“I came back as a man,” he says. “More mature, more grounded, more focused.”

open image in gallery Micky van de Ven battles with Aaron Wan-Bissaka ( PA Wire )

Wan-Bissaka has quickly carved out a place in Julen Lopetegui’s side, despite mixed results for the Hammers, but has opened up on his delight at securing a move to the London Stadium.

“First of all, it was in London. I’m familiar with this and the area. It feels amazing to be home, closer to friends and family and where I grew up,” Wan-Bissaka told the club’s website. “I missed the lifestyle, the things I could do outside of football and going out.

“Everyone was happy [that I was coming back to London], and I received a lot of messages from people, and I could feel the support.

open image in gallery Julen Lopetegui talks to Aaron Wan-Bissaka ( Getty Images )

“When I spoke to the Head Coach [Julen Lopetegui] about the project that he has with this Club, it made sense for me to come here. I'm also willing to learn the history behind this Club as it’s a huge club in London.

“He [Lopetegui] has an aim of what he wants, where he wants to take this Club, what he wants to do with these players and how he wants to play. It’s very exciting for everyone”.

The right-back will be in action in a crunch game with Everton, with both sides lingering near the relegation zone after 10 matches of the 2024/25 season.