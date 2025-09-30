Wales boss Craig Bellamy says it is ‘a matter of time’ before England win trophy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales manager Craig Bellamy believes it is a “matter of time” before Wembley opponents England win a major trophy again and is surprised they have not already done so.

Bellamy’s side travel to take on England – next-door neighbours they have not beaten since 1984 – on October 9 as preparation for their vital World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff four days later.

It can be considered a British battle between David and Goliath, with Thomas Tuchel’s England ranked fourth in the world and Wales 30th.

Tuchel was employed by the Football Association with the target to win the World Cup next summer – and Bellamy feels England will soon end a long wait for major silverware that stretches back to 1966.

“I just see it (England) as a top nation,” Bellamy said after announcing a 26-man squad that includes the return of Aaron Ramsey following a 13-month absence.

“They got to two finals in a row with the Euros. This is a team that when they go to tournaments they’re looking to win it.

“I believe it’s only a matter of time. I thought it would have happened before now, but it’s still a matter of time. We get the opportunity to go and play a top manager and a top nation.”

Ramsey returns with the 34-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder set to make his first international appearance since September 2024, when he featured in Bellamy’s opening two games against Turkey and Montenegro.

The 86-times capped Ramsey, who has been plagued by injury problems, joined Mexican club Pumas UNAM in the summer and will make a transatlantic dash to join the Wales squad on Tuesday morning – less than 60 hours before kick-off at Wembley.

Pumas are in league action in the early hours of Monday morning UK time against Guadalajara.

Bellamy said: “He (Ramsey) is fit and I haven’t had that luxury with him. When I look back at that first game he was immense. He has the brain.

“That’s never going to go. We have legs in and around him that could really benefit from his type of profile.

“What I’ve seen is a player fit that still has a lot to offer in the way we play. He definitely has a lot to offer.”

Wales welcome back Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu after injury, but Wrexham goalkeeper Danny Ward and Burnley full-back Connor Roberts are both unavailable.

The Football Association of Wales has held talks with highly-rated Tottenham winger Mikey Moore, an England Under-19 cap, about switching international allegiance.

The 18-year-old Londoner, who is on loan at Scottish Premiership club Rangers, qualifies for Wales through a grandparent.

Bellamy said: “I’d prefer it if it wasn’t aired, if I’m being honest, it does us no favours. I’m always against pressure from the outside.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of players we feel would definitely benefit us in the future – we need a big squad, so we’re always aware of that.

“We would be naive not to be aware of it.”