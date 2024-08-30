Arsenal agree deal to sign Bournemouth captain Neto on loan

Support truly

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan deal, the PA news agency understands.

The Gunners’ move for the 35-year-old Cherries captain is a straight switch with no obligation or option to buy.

Neto’s arrival in north London will pave the way for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to complete a permanent move to Southampton.

Bournemouth signed Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan deal on Thursday, with the Spain international having extended his contract at Stamford Bridge by a year to 2026.