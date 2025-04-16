Former MLS star Aaron Boupendza dies after falling from building in China
Boupendza played against the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets while at FC Cincinnati
Former MLS star and Gabon international Aaron Boupendza has died aged 28 after falling from a building in China.
Boupendza, who joined Zhejiang FC earlier this year, was in good form with four goals in six matches.
He was previously at FC Cincinnati between 2023 and 2024, where he came up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.
"At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who left a lasting impression at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon (in 2022)," FEGAFOOT, the Gabonese football federation, said in a statement.
"Trained at CF Mounana and Bordeaux in France, the Gabonese striker joined the Chinese league after a brief spell in Romania.
"FEGAFOOT and the great family of Gabonese soccer offer his biological family their sincere condolences in this difficult time."
Authorities in China have launched an investigation to find out whether the fall was an accident, suicide, or the result of foul play, media reports in Romania said.
There was no official confirmation for the cause of death.
"It is with great sadness that I learn of the tragic death of Aaron Boupendza, a talented centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese soccer," Gabon president Brice Oligui Nguema said.
"I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul."
The forward played for several clubs in France after first making an impression at former Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, before turning out for the likes of Al-Arabi in Qatar, Saudi side Al-Shabab and Romanian outfit Rapid Bucuresti.
