Europa League best bets

Villa to win the Europa League - 6/1 Bet365

Celtic to finish in the top eight - 14/5 Unibet

Four British sides are set on being in Istanbul at the end of May as they embark on their Europa League campaigns this week.

After seeing Manchester United and Tottenham reach last year’s final despite their poor form in the Premier League, both Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa should have plenty of confidence they can follow suit - and we don’t mean finish 15th and 17th in the top-flight table.

The Premier League flexed its muscle in both the Europa League and Europa Conference League last season, demonstrating just how strong the English top flight is compared to other leagues across Europe.

So despite shaky starts by both Villa and Forest this season, it would be a surprise if they didn’t enjoy deep runs in this tournament.

There’s also an expectation of them going far among betting sites too, with Aston Villa pre-tournament favourites, while Forest are fourth favourites, behind Roma and FC Porto.

Both Rangers and Celtic are also in this competition after failing to qualify for the Champions League and both will see it as an opportunity for silverware.

Europa League winner prediction: English sides to dominate

Villa are without a win in any competition so far this season, and they have scored just two goals, but surely it’s only a matter of time until they find their form.

They showed last season what they are capable of against some of the best teams in Europe, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals before they were knocked out by the eventual winners, Paris Saint-Germain.

During their campaign, they beat Young Boys, Bayern Munich, Bologna, RB Leipzig, Celtic, Club Brugge and PSG, who they beat 3-2 in the second leg of their tie, only to go out 5-4 on aggregate.

Manager Unai Emery has won the Europa League four times, with Sevilla and Villareal, while he was a runner-up in 2019 with Arsenal, and he will be hoping a good run, starting on Thursday against Bologna, can kick-start their season.

For Nottingham Forest, this is their first European campaign since 1985/86 when they reached the quarter-finals of this competition before being knocked out by Bayern Munich.

But in manager Ange Postecoglou, they have the man who led Tottenham to the trophy in May, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final in Bilbao.

He ended Spurs’ 17-year wait for silverware and secured their first European trophy in 41 years but was sacked in June. But Spurs' loss is potentially Forest’s gain, so can lightning strike twice?

He has seen his side draw one and lose two since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo, but, again, a good result in their opening game away at Real Betis could be just what Forest need.

Of the two English contenders, Emery and Villa’s European experience gives them the edge and football betting sites could be proven right with their pick of the Villans as pre-tournament favourites.

2025/26 Europa League prediction: Villa to win the Europa League - 6/1 Bet365

Celtic to shine on the European stage

Celtic have dominated Scottish football in recent years, winning the Scottish Premiership in 13 of the last 14 seasons, but they have struggled to show that form on the European stage.

Last season was one of their best in recent years, the Bhoys winning three league phase matches to reach the knockout rounds, where they were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich.

That experience, coupled with the disappointment of missing out on qualifying for this season’s Champions League via a penalty shootout loss to Kazakhstan side Kairat Almaty, should stand them in good stead this time around.

On the domestic front, they have won five of their opening six league games, only dropping points in the first Old Firm derby of the season when they were held to a goalless draw by Rangers at Ibrox.

They kick off their campaign with a trip to Red Star Belgrade and also face Braga, Sturm Graz, Midtjylland, Feyenoord, Roma, Bologna and FC Utrecht in the league phase.

They are 33/1 in the Europa League odds to win the tournament, but may outperform that price initially by securing a top eight finish in the league phase.

2025/26 Europa League prediction: Celtic to finish in the top eight of the group stage - 14/5 Unibet

Please gamble responsibly

If you’re having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.