Fisher vs Allen 2: Undercard results

Dave Allen just beat Johnny Fisher by knockout to avenge their controversial first fight in Saudi Arabia last year . But this was not the only action tonight as three other all-British showdowns stacked the undercard and they did not dissapoint.

Here was happened in the supporting acts for Fisher vs Allen 2.

Jimmy Sains vs Gideon Onyenani

Jimmy Sains claimed his first professional belt, comfortably outpointing a durable Gideon Onyenani to win the Southern Area Title.

The four-time amateur national champion boxed with knockout intent from the opening bell, throwing fast jabs followed up by accurate combinations. But Onyenani came to fight and looked to close the distance to Sains, using his physicality to push the Brentwood man back to the ropes.

Through the first half of the fight, Sains had already banked himself a comfortable lead by picking off Onyenani as he charged in, made easier by the fact that fighter from Kent did not cover his approach with any punches.

The new Southern Area champion continued his good work into the final stanzas of the fight, landing heavy 1-2s and using his left hook to great effect. Onyenani’s corner loudly urged him to press the action and come forward, which he obliged - but it was not enough as Sains proved himself as the more well-rounded boxer, able to outbox his opponent on the inside and at range.

Kieron Conway vs Gerome Warburton

Kieron Conway defended his British and Commonwealth title in emphatic fashion, forcing the corner of Gerome Warburton to throw in the towel in the fourth round.

The first three rounds were all-action with the pair going toe-to-toe exchanging volleys of multi-shot combinations up close. The writing was on the wall however as Conway would have the better of almost all of these back-and-forths - landing cleaner and heavier shots.

Warburton did his best to impose himself on the British and Commonwealth champion but Conway’s ability to make ‘The Bread Maker’ miss by an inch and make him pay with viscous body shots saw Warburton start to struggle.

As the fourth round progressed, Conway had Warburton backed into a corner and found a home for a looping left hook around the elbow of the challenger, which sent him to the ropes. The Northampton native thought the fight might have been over then, taking a momentary pause before unloading three more punches to Warburton. His corner had seen enough and threw in the towel.

George Liddard vs Aaron Sutton

George Liddard dispatched Aaron Sutton with a fifth-round stoppage, scoring three knockdowns on his way to victory.

The 22-year-old put on a display of lights-out power, putting Sutton on the Canvas in the first minute of the fight with a picture-perfect left-hook. It looked to be a flash knockdown as Sutton seemed to have all of his faculties and quickly resumed as if nothing had happened.

The Bristol fighter showed incredible heart to stay in the fight, but he did not have enough to deter Liddard who relentlessly pursued his man and landed a vicious overhand right, flooring Sutton again in the second round.

After the second knockdown the former Southern Area champ never really recovered and could not put a dent in Liddard who donned a cheeky grin as he slowly dismantled Sutton.

The assault continued into the fifth and what would be the final round of the fight. Liddard looked unphased by the punches coming his way, absorbing or avoiding the best that Sutton had before landing a right hook on the inside that put an end to the fight as the corner threw in the towel.