Fisher vs Allen 2: Preliminary fights results as main card gets ready to begin

With the main card of Fisher vs Allen 2 about to kick-off, here is everything that happened in the four preliminary fights on DAZN .

Shannon Ryan vs Fara El Bousairi

Up first was Shannon Ryan, who had to overcome a third-round knockdown to beat Fara El Bousairi over eight rounds.

The Brit showed her impressive boxing IQ and hand speed to take the fight away from the Spanish fighter and claim a unanimous decision.

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs Novak Radulovic

The ‘Maltese Monster’ extended his unbeaten record to nine fights, beating Novak Radulovic via referee stoppage in the third round.

Radulovic was hurt in the late stages of the first round, but Buttigieg exercised patience, and continued to land heavy work in the third round until the referee had seen enough and called an end to the contest.

Taylor Bevan vs Juan Cruz Cacheiro

Taylor Bevan secured his fourth career win and his fourth stoppage, comfortably dispatching Juan Cruz Cacheiro in the fourth round.

Bevan showed impressive control, using a sharp jab to push his opponent on to the back foot. He immediately looked for heavy shots behind his jab switching from head to body at will.

Cacheiro never looked settled, moving from corner to corner, trying to avoid the heavy barrage of straight shots from the Southampton man who never took more than a half step back.

The fight came to an arguably early end in the second round as Bevan unloaded on Cacheiro on the ropes forcing the referee to step in.

John Hedges vs Nathan Quarless

Hedges made the perfect start to his new partnership with boxing legend Ricky Hatton, comfortably outpointing a game Nathan Quarless to claim the English Cruiserweight title.

The Essex man used his southpaw jab as both a weapon and a measuring stick to keep the relentlessly advancing Quarless on the end of his shots.

The Liverpudlian, perhaps sensing the fight slipping away, turned up the pace in the final third of the fight, but Hedges kept his cool and survived the onslaught to claim the decision on all three scorecards, 99-92, 99-92 and 97-93.

Jimmy Sains is up next on the main card, taking on Gideon Onyenani for the vacant middleweight Southern Area Title.

